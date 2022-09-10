Bouncer given community service after he tore out clumps of girlfriend’s hair at party
A doorman who pulled clumps of hair out of his girlfriend’s head has been ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.
A judge told Ryan Wilkinson the punishment was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.
He also warned the defendant that if there was any further offending, he would quickly find himself back before the courts.
“This court has repeatedly said [it] takes a dim view of domestic violence,” said District Judge Nigel Broderick.
As well as community service, the part-time personal trainer was handed a two-year restraining order.
Wilkinson, from Thyme Park in Antrim, was convicted of common assault and actual bodily harm following the incident in October last year at a party to celebrate his 30th birthday.
The court was told that he and the victim had been together a couple of times in the months before the attack.
On the night in question, he pushed the woman out of his way and left the party.
After a number of phone calls and texts, he went back, but then he kicked her in the leg and she locked herself in the bathroom.
Read more
“A short time later, she was at the rear of the property. She asked him to leave her alone, but he grabbed her by the hair, pulling clumps out of it, and threw her against a doorframe,” a lawyer told an earlier hearing.
Giving evidence, the victim said Wilkinson only let go when another man at the party intervened.
However, the defendant denied doing anything wrong, labelling the allegations against him “lies.”
Wilkinson’s lawyer told the court the conviction and sentence would impact on his employment.
It is unclear whether he will appeal.
