Bookies suspend betting on next Late Late Show host after surge in bets

Ladbrokes believe it is now “all but a done deal” after seeing a flurry of bets

Ryan Tubridy will step down after 14 years in the hotseat

Ladbrokes has suspended betting on the next Late Late Show host, with sources suggesting that Claire Byrne is “all but a done deal”.

Following on from recent and consistent news reports in recent weeks, coupled with a huge surge of bets this morning, the bookies have decided to pull the plug on the popular market for now.

Before betting was suspended, Claire Byrne was the red-hot favourite for the role at 1/3, ahead of Sarah McInerney at 3/1 and Angela Scanlon at 5/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes told SundayWorld.com: “All the signs are pointing in the direction of Claire Byrne when it comes to The Late Late Show.

“Along with news reports, we witnessed a rush of bets in favour of Byrne first thing this morning despite her short odds. As a result, we have decided to suspend betting on the market for the time being.”

Ryan Tubridy announced last month that he would be stepping down at the end of his 14th year in the role and handing the mic over to someone else.

Since then a whole host of household names have been linked to the most prestigious job in Irish television.

Claire Byrne is now the firm favourite — © andres Poveda

Miriam O’Callaghan was forced to release a statement two weeks ago announcing that she was not planning on putting her name forward after a lot of commentators believed that she would be the ideal candidate.

Other celebrities linked to the role included Jennifer Zamparelli, Baz Ashmawy, Brendan O’Connor, Doireann Garrihy and Kaite Hannon.

An RTE insider told us last month that they believed that the format would get a shakeup in September and that we could see two presenters take the role on, but as yet that has not been confirmed.

Byrne, who just started presenting a new quiz show Ireland’s Smartest over the weekend has been a firm favourite across radio and TV in recent years and proven to have a good mix of heavy and light debate attributes.