Bookies slash odds on hottest ever October as Met Eireann predict highs of 17C

Bookies have slashed the odds on this October being Ireland’s hottest on record.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes saw a “surge” in bets on record heat after Met Eireann’s predict mild temperatures across the country this week, with highs of 17 degrees.

It is now just 7/4 from 3/1 that this month goes down in history as the hottest ever, while it is 6/1 that temperatures hit 25 degrees Celsius anywhere in Ireland.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like Ireland could be in for a late blast of summer sunshine. With temperatures set to rise across the country, we have seen a surge in betting on record heat this month. Here’s to hoping the punters are right!”

This August saw temperature records broken as a heatwave took over the country towards the end of the summer.

Ireland experienced its hottest August day in recorded history on Friday, August 12, with temperatures hitting 31.7C in Co Carlow.

The baking temperature broken the previous record, which stood for 27 years, at Oak Park weather station, which has recorded the highest values during the sweltering heatwave.

This Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to hold a mix of rain and windy conditions along with some sunny spells at times with highs in the region of 16-17C.

Tuesday will have a wet start to the day with rain countrywide before becoming drier for a time in the afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through.

“Another spell of rain will push up from the south towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, slightly cooler in parts of the northwest", forecasters revealed.

“After a wet start to Wednesday with widespread rain, a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery, will move in from the west.

“Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Windy overnight with widespread showers, possibly turning thundery,” Met Eireann said.