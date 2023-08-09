Bomb squad rushes to Dublin garda station after person brings in suspect device

“As a precaution the garda station has been closed”

The Irish army bomb squad unit has been tasked to a Dublin garda station after a person handed in a suspect device that had been found nearby.

Balbriggan Garda Station located in north County Dublin as been closed to the public as a precaution, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí evacuated the station after the person brought the device which is believed to be historical in nature to the attention of officers.

“This afternoon, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, a member of the public entered the station with a device found at a nearby location,” gardaí said.

“This device is believed to be historical in nature.

“As a precaution, the garda station has been closed and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time.”