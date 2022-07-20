Bomb disposal squad called after ‘suspicious device’ found at Dublin apartment block
A “suspicious device” that was discovered at an apartment block in Santry, North Dublin, yesterday evening was later found to be non-viable, it has emerged.
The bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene where the alarm was raised when gardai received reports of a device at Schoolhouse Lane.
Residents watched on as gardai and the squad moved in.
Five Garda vehicles and a number of armed soldiers were spotted near Santry Park and a cordon was established.
The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit remained at the scene for some time.
A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí received reports of a suspicious device in the Whitehall area of Dublin 9 on the evening of Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
"A cordon has been established and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit are currently at the scene.”
The device was found to be nonviable after an examination by experts and the Garda cordon was lifted.
Enquiries are ongoing.
