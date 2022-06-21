Body of man found on RTÉ campus in Dublin
The body of a man has been found on the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook.
At around 10.30pm last night the body was discovered on the grounds in Dublin 4.
Gardaí have preserved the scene for examination, however foul play is not so far suspected in the death of the man.
“On Monday 20th June, 2022 at approximately 10.30pm the body of male was discovered on the grounds of a premises on Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The Coroner has been notified and scene is currently preserved for examination. The deceased has not yet been formally identified.
“The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case.
“Foul play is not suspected at this time.”
More to follow...
