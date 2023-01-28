Body of man found on beach in Co Clare by couple out walking

The alarm was raised at around 3pm when a couple out walking found the body at White Strand beach between Doonaha and Carrigaholt

Gardaí in Clare are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on a beach in the southwest of the county this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm when a couple out walking found the body at White Strand beach between Doonaha and Carrigaholt on the north shore of the Shannon Estuary.

Gardaí were initially dispatched to the scene while volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also tasked. On arrival at the scene, Gardaí located the body of a male on the shoreline around the high water mark.

Members of the Clare Divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit were also sent to the scene where they photographed the body in situ and also examined the area around the body.

The man’s remains were later recovered by Gardaí and Coast Guard volunteers from the beach to an access road to wait for a doctor to arrive and formally pronounce the man dead.

The body was later removed by hearse to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are understood to be investigating the possibility that the man may have suffered a fall.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a male at White Strand beach, Doonaha, Co. Clare, at approximately 3pm this afternoon.

"His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.”