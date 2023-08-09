Body found washed ashore on Kerry beach as gardaí launch investigation

A post-mortem is due to take place.

A body has been found washed ashore on a beach in Kerry today and gardaí have launched an investigation to establish the deceased’s identity.

A member of the public reportedly discovered the remains on the sand on Inch Beach in the north of the county early this morning.

The body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A statement from gardaí this afternoon said: “Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a body which had washed ashore at Inch Beach, Co Kerry this morning, Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

"The body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later stage.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased.”