Body found in search for missing north Belfast man Joshua McKeown (26)

The body has yet to be formally identified and there are no further details at this stage
Joshua McKeown. Credit: PSNI

Niamh Campbell

Police searching for missing person Joshua McKeown have recovered a body in the north Belfast area on Sunday afternoon.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The body has yet to be formally identified and there are no further details at this stage.

The PSNI had said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” regarding the whereabouts of the 26-year-old man on Thursday.

He had been reported missing from the north Belfast area.


