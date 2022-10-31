Body found in Kildare as search for man missing for two weeks stood down

Rafal Waligora (42) had been missing from Newbridge since Saturday October 15

The search for Rafal Waligora, a man missing from Kildare since October 15, has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Rafal was last seen in Newbridge two weeks ago and Gardaí had issued numerous missing persons appeals to trace the 42-year-old.

The Gardaí were asked to help find Rafal when his family raised concerns for his wellbeing a fortnight ago.

Rafal had been described as being 5 foot 9 in height with brown eyes and grey hair often tied into a ponytail.

Today, Gardaí delivered the news that the search for Rafal has sadly been stood down.

“Following the discovery of a body in County Kildare, the missing person appeal for Rafal Waligora has been stood down,” a Garda spokesperson said today.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.”