Body found in Dublin as gardaí call off search for missing man
Mr Flynn (74) had been missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday, September 6.
Gardaí have discovered a body during the search for a missing man from Dublin.
A garda spokesperson said following the discovery of a body of a male in the Ticknock area, on Friday, the missing person appeal for Michael Flynn has been stood down.
“No further information is available at this time. An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this matter,” the spokesperson said.
