Body found in boarded-up house in Co Cork may have been there for some time
A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body at a house in Mallow, Co Cork.
Employees from Cork County Council were working at the house, on Beecher Street, yesterday morning when they made the grim discovery and notified gardaí.
It’s understood the body may have been in the house for some time. One local person told Independent.ie that the house where the body was discovered has been “vacant and boarded up for 20 years”.
It is believed gardaí do not suspect foul play was involved.
"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a house in Mallow, Co. Cork at approximately 12pm, 13th of January 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.
“The scene has been preserved. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Gardaí have preserved the scene as technical examinations continue. The body has been removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.
Investigators have not indicated whether the deceased is male or female and it is understood the identification process could take some time, and may require the use of dental records, given the length of time which the body has been at the house.
