Body cams will help gardaí secure convictions for ‘thuggish behaviour’, Justice Minister says

‘We must do everything in our power to prevent and discourage such attacks’

Gardaí will be able to gather evidence of “thuggish behaviour” and secure convictions through the use of body cameras, the Minister for justice Simon Harris has said.

The minister was speaking as he introduced legislation in the Dáil today that will allow for recording from body worn cameras, helicopters, aircraft, Garda dogs, drones, mobile devices and tablets.

Under the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022, body worn cameras must be visible on the clothing of gardaí and have a light showing when they are recording.

Speaking in the Dail, the minister said the bill that will be taken at second stage today, will “significantly strengthen the capacity of An Garda Síochána to tackle crime and protect national security.”

“An Garda Síochána play a vitally important role in our society,” the minister said.

“They are on the front lines every day, keeping people safe and serving our communities. We know that they do this at great personal risk to themselves.

"I would like to take this opportunity to condemn in the strongest possible terms all recent attacks on members of An Garda Síochána and I am sure I am joined by every member of this House when I say that we must do everything in our power to prevent and discourage such attacks.

“We have seen a number of incidents in recent weeks where Gardaí have been seriously injured. I am sure we all absolutely condemn these incidents.

"We have also seen threatening behaviour from people who are intent on sowing division in our society.

“They have not only intimidated and threatened people who are seeking our help, they have, in some instances, sought to intimidate and threaten the gardaí who are protecting all of our communities.

“This will not be tolerated.

“Our gardaí will always have our full support.

“And with this legislation, and the introduction of body worn cameras, gardaí will be able to gather evidence of such thuggish behaviour – and secure convictions.”

Minister Harris said policing services across the world had gained significant benefits from the introduction of these technologies.

“I firmly believe that our gardaí must have the same tools as their colleagues in police services across Europe and around the world,” minister added.

“I am confident that body worn cameras will play an important role in improving Garda front-line capabilities and in ensuring the accurate recording of incidents.”

The new bill will also extend the powers governing Garda use of CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

On the issue of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Data, Harris said it is important for Gardaí to be able to access ANPR Data from the cameras of organisations who are already operating ANPR cameras at strategic locations in the State.

The initial bodies that are to be included are the National Roads Authority (motorway cameras), DAA (Dublin and Cork Airport ANPR cameras) and Dublin Port.