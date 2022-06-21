Bodies of Tipperary couple lay undiscovered since last year at least, gardaí say

Locals told gardaí they thought the elderly man and woman had moved away from ­Ireland during the pandemic

The bodies of a couple found in their Tipperary home had been undiscovered since at least last year, gardaí believe.

Locals told gardaí they thought the elderly man and woman, both aged in their late 70s, and originally from England, had moved away from ­Ireland during the pandemic.

The grim discovery was made shortly after 4pm today when gardaí called to the remote property at Cloneen in south Tipperary.

The bodies are understood to have been there for so long that dental records may be required for formal identification.

Some locals have told officers that the couple had not been seen in the locality since 2020.

“People had thought that they had moved away from Ireland during the Covid pandemic but unfortunately this was not the case,” a source told the Sunday World.

Concerns were raised by neighbours and friends who had not seen the couple for some time.

Gardaí gained access to the property at Cloneen, located off the Fethard-Mullinahone road, and discovered the couple dead inside.

The indications were that the couple had been dead for a considerable period of time.

Gardaí sealed off the scene and notified the State Pathologist’s Office. Both bodies will remain in situ until an examination of the scene is conducted by the State Pathologist.

They will then be removed to University Hospital Waterford for a full post-mortem examination.

Experts from the Garda Technical Bureau will also conduct an examination of the scene.

A garda source indicated that there were no initial indications that foul play was involved in the deaths.

There was no sign of a disturbance in the house and there was no sign of any forced entry.

“It is a very early stage in the investigation and we are keeping an open mind. The findings of the post-mortem examination will determine precisely what we are dealing with,” source said.

While gardaí said there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances, they are ruling nothing in or out at this point.

Photo: Google Maps

Detectives are also investigating whether the deaths may have been due to a tragic accident or some medical cause.

Such was the condition of the bodies that it may require laboratory tests to determine the precise cause of death.

One of the couple is understood to have a history of health issues.

Gardaí are calling to speak with neighbours and friends to try to determine the last known sighting or contact anyone locally had with the couple.

Clonmel gardaí are leading the investigation and have appealed for anyone with information on the last known movements of the couple to contact them.