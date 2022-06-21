Bodies of elderly man and woman removed from Tipperary home
The bodies of an elderly man and woman have been removed from the Co Tipperary house where they were found on Monday.
Gardai have confirmed that post-mortem examinations are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.
The remains of the pair may have been undiscovered in the property for more than a year, it is understood.
Gardai said they are investigating "all circumstances".
The scene was preserved throughout Tuesday pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardai said.
