Bodies of elderly man and woman found at house in Tipperary probed by gardai

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of an elderly man and woman in a house in Tipperary this evening.

The bodies were found after neighbours became concerned for the welfare of the two people believed to be living in the house in Cloneen, between Fethard and Mullinahone in south Tipperary.

Gardaí attended the scene just before 4pm and found the two bodies.

It is believed the bodies may have been there for some time.

Formal identification has yet to be carried but it is believed the bodies are a couple aged in their 70s.

The Garda Technical Bureau is due to carry out a forensic examination of the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The investigation is being led by gardaí in Clonmel.