Blustery conditions with some sunny spells and heavy showers predicted

St Patrick’s Day will be quite a unsettled and blustery day across the country with some sunny spells forecast and heavy showers too.

Met Éireann said this morning will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle in Munster and Connacht extending northeastwards to all areas.

The afternoon and evening will bring brighter intervals with scattered showers, some heavy, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible over Connacht.

There will be some decent dry intervals in the east and northeast and it will be quite a mild day with highest temperatures ranging between 11C and 14C with moderate south to southeast breezes.

Saturday will start off dry over much of Ireland with some bright intervals. Rain in the west will spread eastwards, reaching the east coast by early afternoon.

Sunny spells will follow and rain will clear by early evening with highest temperatures of between 9C and 12C with light southerly breezes, becoming moderate to fresh northwesterly as rain clears.

Overnight it will be cold and dry with clear spells, frost and some icy patches will develop with some patches of mist also. Lowest temperatures will drop to between -1C and 2C.

The national forecaster said it will be generally unsettled with rain and showers at times over the coming days.

Sunday will start off dry with some sunny spells, rain will develop in the west during the morning and spread eastwards to all areas through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 10C with moderate south to southeast breezes.

On Sunday night, rain will continue and will be most persistent over the northern half of the country.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with further spells of rain, which will clear to the northeast in the evening with showers following through the evening and night, especially over Connacht and Ulster with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C with moderate to fresh, south to southwest winds.

Tuesday will bring a fair amount of dry weather with some bright intervals and well scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 14C with moderate southerly breezes. Rain will spread eastwards on Tuesday night.