Blind man (62) battered by paramilitary thug who called to WRONG door

Today the Sunday World reveals the true nature of the drug-dealing Ulster Defence Association members in south Belfast.

A burly thug — who holds a senior position in the proscribed loyalist terror group — attacked an innocent man at his home in the respectable Ormeau Road area.

And police confirmed that a man had been arrested over the incident and was released on bail pending further inquiries.

And we can reveal that the UDA bully boy was known to deceased twins Stephen and Claire O’Neill.

As he repeatedly assaulted his victim, he wrongly accused him of supplying the drugs which killed them.

Five months ago, the 37-year-old brother and sister captured the hearts of the community when it emerged they had died side by side of a suspected drugs overdose.

Tragic twins Stephen and Claire O’Neill.

At the time, it was rumoured the twins had consumed deadly quantities of highly addictive crystal meth.

A recent toxicology report confirmed they had taken microcrystalline cellulose, a high-end variant of crystal meth.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Annadale area of south Belfast, where the twins had been born and brought up. Both were well known and liked in the community.

But this latest violent episode — which resulted in a badly disabled and blind man being savagely assaulted in his own home — has also left the area stunned.

The mistaken identity attack took place last month, but full details only emerged this week after a full Sunday World investigation.

A family friend of the victim told us: “The thug arrived at the door where the victim — who is blind — was home alone. He pressed the doorbell which then triggered a digital recording.

“As soon as the door was opened, he lashed out, knocking his victim back against the staircase. And he continued to hit and kick him.

The injuries a blind pensioner suffered at the hands of a UDA thug

“And as he did so he also accused him of supplying the drugs which killed the twins. It was a ludicrous accusation.

“The victim yelled out that he had got the wrong house, but he carried on hitting and kicking him. And he insisted he hadn’t got the wrong house.”

Unable to defend himself and fearing for his life, the dazed and confused 62 year-old yelled out: “You’ve got the wrong house — I’m a blind man!”

The attacker is seen suddenly stopping his attack and walking away.

The family friend said: “The entire incident was caught on camera and is now in the hands of the PSNI.”

He added: “It was a brutal assault, but it was also a ridiculous accusation to accuse a respectable family man and grandfather of being the drugs dealer who supplied the O’Neill twins. Everyone around here knows exactly who gave the twins the drugs.”

Sunday World inquiries in south Belfast revealed there wasn’t an ounce of truth in the UDA man’s allegation.

Our investigation revealed that the brutal attack on an innocent man was simply a case of mistaken identity.

The innocent victim and his family are valued and respected members of the Ormeau community.

The disabled grandfather — who also suffers from a range of other illnesses — received multiple bruising to his face, arms and legs during the relentless 15-second assault.

Seeing his victim was indeed blind, the top loyalist turned on his heels and walked back towards his waiting 4x4 which he’d left with the driver’s door wide open.

This attack connecting the UDA in south Belfast to the illegal drugs trade is bound to cause further embarrassment for the group. money

Leading UDA figures continue to draw large amounts of money from the public purse to supposedly help it transition from criminality into a community organisation.

UDA boss Jackie McDonald has still to comment publicly on the O’Neill twins’ deaths, although it is known he met with their family on a number of occasions. It has also been suggested that following the twins’ deaths, the UDA leadership paid over cash to a number of loyalist supporters in south Belfast. In February, the Sunday World revealed a UDA taxi driver was suspected of supplying the twins with the crystal meth which claimed their lives.

Police confirmed that they had arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of common assault in relation to the latest south Belfast incident. “Following interview, he was released on bail pending further police inquiries,” they said.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information that can help our inquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 822 of 16/06/23.”