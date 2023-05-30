‘Blanket of sadness’ once again engulfs Donegal after explosion kills local man

Stephen Montgomery was believed to have been clearing rock with machinery on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred

The Parish Priest of Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal, says there is a ‘blanket of sadness’ over the area after a man was killed in an explosion.

Stephen Montgomery (40s) was believed to have been clearing rock with machinery in the Cnoc Fola area on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred.

Fr Brian O’Ferraigh, Parish Priest in Gaoth Dobhair, described the shock being felt right through the local community after what happened.

“It’s a sad for our community since the name filtered through – Stephen Montgomery.

"It’s a blanket of sadness from yesterday lunchtime, an air of sadness in the community. We are conscious of his friends and family and colleagues. They are plunged into a circle of all-encompassing sadness.

“He left his family, his home- a married man and a father- he left his people in the morning to go do a decent and an honest day’s work and labour and that came to a very tragic end sadly.”

Gardaí and the HSA have both launched investigations into the workplace death.

The Defence Forces’ bomb disposal team also attended the scene yesterday.

Mr Montgomery, who was 43-years-old, was a married man with one grown-up child and was from the nearby seaside village area of Dunfanaghy.

He was working breaking up rock while working at a house at a site at Bloody Foreland in Gaoth Dobhair when tragedy struck.

It is understood that Mr Montgomery was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.

Mr Montgomery's body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place..

The exact details of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released.

It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened.

A minute's silence was held at this week's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of Mr Montgomery.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Liam Blaney, offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.