Biker who was treated by passing motorists dies from injuries

Emergency Services at the scene of a crash between a motorbike and a car on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A motorcyclist who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare last weekend has died.

He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan, from Ballyclare.

Two passing doctors and an off-duty police officer who came across the collision battled to treat him last Sunday after there was a delay in getting an ambulance to the scene.

PSNI Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.

“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.”

Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them via 101.