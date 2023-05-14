Biker who was treated by passing motorists dies from injuries
He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan
A motorcyclist who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare last weekend has died.
He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan, from Ballyclare.
Two passing doctors and an off-duty police officer who came across the collision battled to treat him last Sunday after there was a delay in getting an ambulance to the scene.
PSNI Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “The collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle occurred at around 4.35pm.
“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment but sadly died from his injuries in hospital.
“He has been named as 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area.”
Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them via 101.
Today's Headlines
DISOWNED | Brother of serial killer suspect Larry Murphy admits unease after questioning sibling
theatre of screams | Paul McGrath: Some players are not up to it at Manchester United
Cruel in-tent-ions | Shocking scenes as far-right thugs set ‘tent city’ ablaze during anti-migrant attack
NIGHTMARE | Builder accused by London cops of being top IRA man to sue Metropolitan Police
Aimee's all white | Cosmetics queen Aimee Connolly celebrates ‘summer brides hen’ with gal pals
terrifying | Three men threatened to feed torture victim ‘to pigs’ during nine-hour horror ordeal
Sent down | Paedophile pensioner who drugged and sexually assaulted schoolboy is jailed
TRAGEDY | Biker who was treated by passing motorists dies from injuries
FEUD PROBE | Kinahan Cartel sex offender Barry Finnegan arrested over Eddie Hutch murder
mixed conditions | Met Éireann forecasts rainy Sunday, but warm weather set to return next week