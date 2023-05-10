Biker hospitalised after crash involving car and motorcycle in north Dublin
“Motorbikes can be a vulnerable form of transport.”
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following a crash with a car in north Dublin on Tuesday.
Dublin firefighters raced to the scene of the accident in Finglas yesterday afternoon.
The Dublin Fire Brigade posted an image from the crash scene on their Twitter account and wrote: “Motorbikes can be a vulnerable form of transport. Look once, look twice, think bike. If driving, be vigilant and allow plenty of room for other vulnerable road users too.”
Gardaí released a statement in relation to the accident which said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car on Saint Margaret’s Road, Finglas that occurred on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at approximately 2.20pm.
"The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries. The road remains closed at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”
One person commented online when they wrote: “The bike hit my neighbour’s car afterwards.”
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána appeal to motorists to be aware of and to look out for motorcyclists at all times. The summer is a particularly high risk period.
Drivers are urged to ‘look out for’ motorcyclists at junctions and intersections whilst motorcyclists are reminded to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment at all times.
