Biker (40s) rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash in Waterford

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries in hospital following a crash in Co. Waterford yesterday evening.

The man in his 40s was rushed to University Hospital Waterford after his bike collided with a vehicle on the R681 Road, Ballymurrin, Kill, at approximately 5.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and said no other injuries were reported.

A technical examination is currently being carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road was closed between Kill and the Ballyleen crossroads overnight, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R681 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.