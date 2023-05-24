Biker (40s) killed in horrific crash involving tractor in Newmarket, Co Cork

The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place

A biker has died after an horrific crash involving a tractor in Co Cork.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, at approximately 8.15pm.

There were no other injuries to anybody else reported.

The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle that occurred on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, County Cork,” a spokesperson said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.