Biker (40s) killed in crash involving tractor in Co Longford
The male motorcyclist in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving a tractor in Co Longford this afternoon.
The male motorcyclist in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee at 1.30pm.
No other injuries to persons was reported by gardai.
“The road at Esker South, Ballinalee is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene,” gardai said.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
