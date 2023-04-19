Bike rack demolished after crash at Dublin shopping centre
Firefighters and paramedics attended the accident after a trolley bay and a bike rack were left mangled in the incident.
A trolley bay and bike rack were damaged during a car crash in a Dublin shopping centre car park yesterday.
Tallaght fire station responded to a collision at The Square Shopping Centre just before lunchtime yesterday.
Firefighters and paramedics attended the accident after a trolley bay and a bike rack were left mangled in the incident.
“The scene was made safe by our crews,” a statement from the Dublin Fire Brigade said.
Debris from the collision could be seen at the Tesco car park on the second level of the shopping centre.
Images show a silver car surrounded by tape and onlookers gathering around.
The crushed bike rack remained taped off after the accident. It was reported that there were no further signs of damage in the car park.
Read more
Reactions to the crash on social media included one person saying: “Ban the driver or force a repeat of their test.
“I don't understand why we don't have refresher courses to make sure people can still drive properly. Especially if they have a completely avoidable crash.”
Whilst another said “Been waiting since last year for CYCLOC to fix them things (sic).. looks like someone couldn't wait any longer.”
Today's Headlines
browned off | Kinahan henchman Ross Browning told to pay legal costs for CAB in €1.7m battle
SEARCH UNDERWAY | Family worried for ‘vulnerable’ Thomas Flood (49) missing from Dublin home
Square smash | Bike rack demolished after crash at Dublin shopping centre
thrash talking | Former UFC champion Matt Serra calls Conor McGregor a ‘piece of sh*t’ in angry tirade
CONSENT TO BAIL | Man extradited from Romania to face charges of sex attack on woman in Dublin
'Never Forgotten' | Garda Representative chief pays tribute to Colm Horkan as killer jailed for life
lying low | Jonathan Dowdall enters witness protection programme despite Gerry Hutch trial lies
PAEDO PRIESTS | Victims of clerical abuse urged to come forward and tell their stories
Char-ming | Charlie Murphy says Obsession sex scenes left her ‘covered in bruises’ but ‘empowered’
Dublin | Man arrested as gardai investigate fatal Dublin assault in early hours of this morning