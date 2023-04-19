Bike rack demolished after crash at Dublin shopping centre

Firefighters and paramedics attended the accident after a trolley bay and a bike rack were left mangled in the incident.

A trolley bay and bike rack were damaged during a car crash in a Dublin shopping centre car park yesterday.

Tallaght fire station responded to a collision at The Square Shopping Centre just before lunchtime yesterday.

“The scene was made safe by our crews,” a statement from the Dublin Fire Brigade said.

Aftermath of crash

Debris from the collision could be seen at the Tesco car park on the second level of the shopping centre.

Images show a silver car surrounded by tape and onlookers gathering around.

The crushed bike rack remained taped off after the accident. It was reported that there were no further signs of damage in the car park.

Reactions to the crash on social media included one person saying: “Ban the driver or force a repeat of their test.

“I don't understand why we don't have refresher courses to make sure people can still drive properly. Especially if they have a completely avoidable crash.”

Whilst another said “Been waiting since last year for CYCLOC to fix them things (sic).. looks like someone couldn't wait any longer.”