Big demand for Irish whiskey as ‘milestone’ €1bn export value hit

The news of the whopping new export value of Irish whiskey comes as some Irish alcohol brands are battling the impact of inflation.

The export value of Irish whiskey hit a whopping €1 billion last year.

It is the first time the massive milestone has been hit – a move being celebrated by the industry, who have seen a huge bump in sales post-pandemic.

The €1 billion export value of Irish whiskey is described by the Irish Whiskey Association as proof of the “global demand for premium, higher priced Irish whiskey.”

“Breaking one billion in export value represents another important milestone in the Irish whiskey renaissance and confirms the importance of our unique all-island industry to our shared economy, north and south,” said Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, William Lavelle.

"Across the island of Ireland, the growth in Irish whiskey exports has created more quality jobs, brought more investment into regional and rural communities, and led to more purchasing from Irish farmers.”

The news of the major export value of Irish whiskey comes as some Irish alcohol brands are battling with price increases.

An upcoming price hike for pints of Guinness and other beers has been slammed as “bad news” for pubs by the Vinter’s Federation of Ireland (VFI).

Pub-goers will pay an extra 12c for a pint of Guinness from February 1.

Calls for owner Diageo to reconsider the price increases on pints have been made by publicans “who are getting hammered from every angle at the moment.”

“Following the increase in Heineken prices in December, this is the second major price increase our members are having to deal with in a few short weeks,” said VFI Chief Executive Paul Clancy.

Heineken already saw a price hike on pints in November and revealed it was forced to add 17c due to “unprecedented cost increases.”