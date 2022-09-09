Best friends of tragic Tallaght teen Lisa Cash tell funeral she was ‘mummy of the group’

Crowds outside the small church applauded while women and men alike wept as they bid a final farewell

Mourners at the funeral of Lisa Cash and twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

Mourners walk behind the horse drawn carriage at the funeral of Lisa Cash and twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

The heart-broken best friends of tragic Lisa Cash told mourners at her funeral today that the 18-year-old lived for her twin siblings and that she would look after her baby brother and sister in heaven.

In emotional scenes this morning, Lisa’s closest friends gathered to express their love and devotion for their friend who was “too good for this cruel world”.

The funeral of Lisa Cash and twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

Her childhood friend Mary Connors said: “You were my very best friend, the one I could always go to with anything. I will never forget you. I love you more than I will be ever be able to say. You were too good for this cruel world, mind the twins, you were their everything.”

Echoing her friend, Natasha Kavanagh spoke through tears as she told the congregation gathered in their hundreds at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield that she felt she was living through a nightmare:

“Lisa, where do I start? I feel like my heart is completely shattered. I feel like this is all a nightmare that I can’t wake up from. You were my best friend, my human diary, you told us all right from wrong.

“You were the mummy of the group, how are we meant to do this without you?

Tributes left at the family home in Tallaght — © Colin Keegan

"We had so much planned for our future but at least we have the memories; like the time we went to the Forty Foot and you said you couldn’t swim but me and Mary wouldn’t stop until you jumped off. And when you did you nearly drowned and when I tried to save you nearly drowned me too.

“Lisa, my heart is completely broken, make sure you keep the twins safe up there. They were your whole life, you were always with them and when you weren’t you never stopped talking about them and talking about your mummy and Mikey and how much you missed Margaret and baby Jacob, he was your whole life too.”

Crowds outside the small church broke out into applause and women and men alike wept as they bid a final farewell to Lisa Cash (18) and her brother and sister, twins Chelsea and Christy (8), who died in a brutal attack at their home last weekend.

The funeral of Lisa Cash and twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

Pictures of the children were placed outside the church – enshrined with flowers, one simply read: ‘back with Daddy.’

Leading the mourners was the children’s bereft mother, Margaret. Supported by her family she wore a t-shirt bearing a picture of her beloved children, with the caption: “My three angels.”

Chief celebrant of the mass, Fr Paul O'Driscoll, who is chaplain of the Dublin Travelling community, spoke of the community’s heartache and asked the congregation to remember the children’s all-too short lives.

Mourners at the funeral of Lisa Cash and twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

Fr Paul O'Driscoll spoke of Lisa’s enduring love for Elvis Presley, while the singer’s albums and a learner driver’s book were brought to the altar.

A football and football gloves were brought up for sports-mad Christy, while a cuddly teddy bear and personalised cushion were brought for Chelsea.

Echoing the sense of loss that people are feeling across the nation, Fr Paul O'Driscoll said: “Bereft of words all of us hold the same question, how could this be happening?”

Commending the children’s 14-year-old brother, Mikey, for raising the alarms he added: "Your bravery and strength to raise the alarm, to go and get help is an inspiration of courage and love.” President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide de camp, Lt Stephen Howard, while the Taoiseach was represented by his aide de camp, Cpt Neil Dunne.

Superintendent Ian Mackey from Tallaght Garda station represented the gardaí.