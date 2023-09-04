Bertie Ahern says you can’t stop youth singing rebel songs in wake of Wolfe Tones EP gig

‘It beholds us to try to explain to them the facts of what happened during the troubles’

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said young people should educate themselves on the “ferocious trauma” of the Troubles following controversy over rebel songs sung at the Wolfe Tones set at Electric Picnic.

The six-decade-old band performed to a record crowd at the weekend festival on Sunday, just one month on after band member Brian Warfield clashed with Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline, after the presenter accused the Wolfe Tones of “glorifying” slaughter through their music.

Videos from social media show thousands of revellers chanting 'Ooh, Ah, Up The Ra’ with band members at the performance, which was the largest crowd ever recorded at the Electric Arena in the festival’s 19-year history.

The Wolfe Tones perform to a record crowd at Electric Picnic

Mr Ahern, speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder this afternoon stressed that young people should continue to sing their songs but suggested as a “different matter”, should “educate themselves” to understand our “difficult history.”

“There were 3,700 killed and tens of thousands of bombs and shootings, causing our image to be damaged all over the world,” the former Fianna Fáil leader said.

He said that both tourism and investment were “non-runners” during the Troubles and that most of the young labour workforce of the country emigrated in 1987, the year the song Celtic Symphony was written.

Mr Ahern conceded that he always liked the Wolfe Tones and listened to them since the 60s, having attended several of their concerts.

He stressed that the Irish Women’s National Soccer Team, who were asked by Sky Sports to apologise for singing Wolfe Tones songs as well as those pictured at Electric Picnic, “were only singing out of “joy.”

“Rather than getting ourselves hung up about a line in a song sung to a new generation of people born after the Good Friday Agreement, it beholds us to try to explain to them the facts of what happened during the troubles. I would rather people see that story,” he said.

Mr Ahern was instrumental in brokering the Good Friday Agreement with UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, which was signed in April 1998, bringing an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland.

When asked whether young people should stop singing pro-rebel songs he replied: “You can’t stop people singing, as they will only sing twice as much.”

The 71-year-old said he wants to see a country where people live in harmony in the north and south, and stressed that he is against sectarianism and bonfires, remarking that “it doesn’t help.”

“You won’t get a United Ireland or a new Ireland if we can’t get over these things and work together, that’s the reality of it. You don’t want the hatred or the bitterness to linger on.

“That’s the trouble with us sometimes. Some of these things mean more. We should leave the songs on one side, and politics on the other,” he added.