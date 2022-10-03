Belfast woman with menopause issues was told to change washing powder by her doctor

‘My brain fog became so bad, I had just started a new job and I couldn’t have a conversation because I couldn’t get the words out, it was absolutely horrific’

A Northern Ireland woman has told how she was advised to change her washing powder when she went to her GP with menopause symptoms.

Roisin Hillman made multiple trips to her family doctor complaining of itchy skin and agonising joint pain before she realised she was perimenopausal during a chance conversation with a friend.

It was her own challenging experience of getting a diagnosis and medication to bring her symptoms under control that prompted her to set up a support group on Facebook, which has amassed more than 3,500 members.

Now the west Belfast woman has organised Northern Ireland’s first conference dedicated to raising awareness of menopause and perimenopause, the period during which the body transitions into menopause.

Roisin (53) said: “Most women aren’t prepared for this tumultuous time, which can descend from nowhere and change a woman practically overnight.

“The night sweats, the weight gain, the mood swings, the insomnia — for some it’s a rollercoaster and a car crash all in one, leaving many women wondering where to turn.

“Compounding it all, some GPs lack the knowledge to help, especially in the case of perimenopause symptoms, which can significantly impact some women up to 10 years before menopause begins.”

Roisin was 46 when she first went to her GP complaining of itchy skin and sore joints.

“I was back and forward to the GP,” she said.

“I had really, really sore joints and itchy skin and I was told to change my washing powder, which I did but that didn’t help.”

Roisin spoke to another GP who advised she change her skincare routine to address her itchy skin.

“It was about six or seven months and I had no idea what was wrong until I was talking to a friend about what I was going through and she mentioned menopause, that was the first time it was on my radar.

“I saw a different GP and suggested menopause and I wasn’t exactly chased but she told me everything is put down to menopause these days.”

When Roisin eventually found a GP who was willing to consider she was perimenopausal, he was reticent to prescribe HRT.

“He gave me all the horror stories about breast cancer and blood clots but I told him I wanted HRT,” she said.

“By this stage my ankles were so sore that I could barely get out of bed in the morning.

“I wasn’t sleeping, that was the biggest thing, the night sweats were awful.”

HRT was the first thing that eased Roisin’s debilitating symptoms but when she had to undergo a hysterectomy and the medication was stopped by a consultant, her problems started again.

“By the second week I was having terrible night sweats, I was trying to recover from major surgery and I wasn’t sleeping at all.

“My brain fog became so bad, I had just started a new job and I couldn’t have a conversation because I couldn’t get the words out, it was absolutely horrific.

“I am sure people wondered how I had got the job.

“I had to get back on HRT because I was sure I would lose my job otherwise.”

Roisin said her experience is not unique and members of her support group — Menopause Support Group Northern Ireland — frequently complain of difficulty getting a diagnosis or medication to help.

“Women know their own bodies, we’ve been through periods, we know when things aren’t right and we need to be listened to,” she continued.

“There needs to be better awareness amongst GPs and we need to talk about menopause more, we need to educate women more about what’s coming.

“Perhaps at the same time we’re teaching children about periods we could also tell them about menopause.

“I’m not saying it should be highlighted anymore than any other condition but it shouldn’t be hidden away either.

“If we’re lucky, every woman gets to go through menopause, so it’s something we need to address.”

The Menopause and Me conference will include talks from guest speakers, including menopause specialist Dr Siobhan Kirk, Dr Gwyneth Hinds, a retired doctor who worked in Northern Ireland’s cancer centre and has retrained as a pilates instructor, and Anne McGale, a practice nurse.

BBC NI health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly, who has spoken out about her own experience of menopause, will host the non-profit event.

Roisin continued: “This conference is going to be amazing, those who attend will leave feeling empowered and ready to embrace this new stage in life.

“All of the speakers are giving their time for free, it’s a non-profit event and the cost of the ticket is to cover the cost of the venue. Menopause shouldn’t be feared, it’s a stage of life that can be managed well and I want every woman coming along to leave feeling prepared.”

The event takes place between 1pm and 5pm on October 16 at the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim and tickets cost £25.

Tickets are available from https://fixr.co/event/break-the-taboo-menopause-tickets-778935465