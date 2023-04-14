Belfast visitors warned not to take black taxis as they are ‘run by IRA’

‘If I was a taxi driver in Belfast I would feel that this, number one, created a level of risk; and, number two, was defamatory to me and to the organisation’

A security briefing document warning attendees at a Belfast tech conference not to take black cab tours “because they are run by the IRA” has been withdrawn.

Organisers said it was “sent in error by a contractor” and contained “significant factual inaccuracies".

The document concerned preparations for visitors to CyberUK’s 2023 conference next week.

The memo, reported by the BBC’s Nolan Show, also stated those with “English accents” will not be welcome in certain parts of the city, and warned that security may be compromised if delegates were to “eat outside the city centre”.

It is understood potential attendees were advised to say they were “under a non-disclosure agreement” if asked why they are in Belfast, and to not use the term “CyberUK” outside of the conference venue.

CyberUK is a flagship event organised by the National Cyber Security Centre.

It is due to take place in Belfast next Wednesday and Thursday, with the theme of “securing an open and resilient digital future”.

Guests from across the world’s tech security sector will be in attendance.

The National Cyber Security Centre distanced itself from the document.

A spokesperson said: "This is not an NCSC document. It was sent in error by a contractor and contains significant factual inaccuracies. The document has been withdrawn."

Former RUC Special Branch head Jim Gamble told the Nolan show: “To label taxi drivers is reckless to the extreme and I cannot believe this will not be followed by some kind of legal action.

“If I was a taxi driver in Belfast I would feel that this, number one, created a level of risk; and, number two, was defamatory to me and to the organisation.”

In reference to advice warning against “walking around housing estates which surround the city”, he added: “It’s utterly offensive and unhelpful. These companies need to come out and issue an apology.

“Those involved need to sit back and reflect on what is going on here.

“If you go to an event in any part of the world and there have been high levels of crime, you may say be careful in certain areas… that’s totally different.”

Tour operator Norman Reilly, who runs Taxi Tours Belfast, said the contents of the document were “a lot of nonsense”.

"It's damaging for my business and other businesses and damaging for the working-class people of those communities,” he told the BBC.

A black taxi driver interviewed by Nolan, identified as Pat, said the document could be “putting drivers’ lives in danger”.

He said several Belfast taxi drivers had just finished providing transport associated with President Biden’s visit, meaning they were “completely vetted by US Secret Service”.

He added: “My friends in the Shankill and I provide tours and for someone to say we are IRA men… I am absolutely disgusted.”

Belfast City Council said it did not endorse the comments.