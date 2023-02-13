Belfast man (26) who died after being hit by bus ‘was adoring father and popular DJ’

Around 200 people attended the funeral service for Samuel McAuley this morning

A young man killed after being hit by a bus in Belfast city centre loved life and adored his two children, mourners heard.

Around 200 people attended the funeral service for Samuel McAuley this morning.

He died in the accident near the City Hall last month.

A service took place in James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors on the Newtownards Road.

Rev Mervyn Gibson recalled how the 26-year-old had grown up in Belfast and regularly attended Sunday school in Westbourne Presbyterian Church where his grandparents were both members.

“Samuel also attended all the evening activities,” he said.

“As he grew up, he was big into DJing and did that for lots of community groups.

“He even played at the Mandela Hall in Queen’s University.”

Staff from Compassion Belfast were among those paying their respects, including many of the friends Samuel made at the organisation’s Tool Box project.

He was a regular at the weekly workshop and completed a range of woodwork projects.

Rev Gibson said the popular father of two was well liked everywhere he went and within his own community in north Belfast.

“He was a quiet young man, but he made friends easily,” he added.

“He knew people from all over the city.

“He was a good-looking guy who, despite being reserved in many ways, enjoyed life and was always willing to help.

“But Samuel had two children, whom he adored: his seven-year-old daughter, Aria, and his two-year-old son Jacob.”

Mr McAuley was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Eileen.

Mourners were also told that his devastated family, including his brother, William, and aunts and uncles, were still thinking of the bus driver involved in the collision.

“This was a horrible thing for him as well. And they know how difficult that must be,” Rev Gibson said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which happened on Donegall Square West at around 7.40pm on Saturday, January 28.

At the time they said the Translink employee was spoken to at the scene.

Loved ones wept as Samuel’s coffin was carried from the funeral home along to the song Everglow by Coldplay, which includes the lyric, “This particular diamond was extra special.”

“And we swore on that night, we’d be friends ’til we die,” says one poignant verse about blood brothers.

“But the changing of winds, and the way waters flow, life is short as the falling of snow — and now I’m gonna miss you, I know,” the song continues.

Close family and friends then made their way to Roselawn Crematorium, where a committal service took place.