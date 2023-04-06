Belfast football club devastated at death of ‘talented’ young player Aodhan Gillen

Dundela FC said Aodhan passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital this morning

The 22-year-old had signed for the Championship club in January.

He had also made several appearances for Premiership side Carrick Rangers earlier this season, and previously for Newington FC.

Dundela FC said it was “with deep regret and sadness” that it was announcing the news.

The club said Aodhan passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital this morning.

“Aodhan came to Dundela in January, and straight away his caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club,” read the statement.

“Aodhan, as many will know, was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person. In the short time Aodhan was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers.”

Describing the young player as a “throwback to the golden days of out-and-out wingers”, the club said he was “confident on the ball” with belief in his own ability.

“But what made Aodhan stand out most was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature. This is what made Aodhan so popular and liked by so many,” it added.

“We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhan’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time.”

They also sent condolences to Aodhan’s previous clubs Carrick Rangers and Newington FC, writing they are aware of the many close friends he has within the teams.

“Having sadly experienced the loss of a player in the past, we as a club will provide all the necessary support mechanisms for players and staff going forward,” they added, referring to the death of Michael Goddard. Mr Goddard died after being struck on the chest by a ball during a game against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park in 1995.

Aodhan Gillen had played for Carrick Rangers earlier in the season.

The club said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Aodhan joined the ‘Gers last summer from Newington and his exciting potential and hard-working attitude saw him impress in pre-season, which earned the winger his first start on the opening day of the season against Newry City,” it said.

“His positive personality and love for football made him a popular figure both around the club as well as in the changing room amongst players and staff alike.

“He grabbed his first goal for the Club in a cup victory against Banbridge Town in September before moving to Dundela in January until the end of the season to continue his development.

“The thoughts, prayers and sympathies of everyone at Carrick Rangers are with all of Aodhán’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”

Aodhan scored the winner for Newington FC against Linfield Swifts in the 2021 Steel and Sons Cup Final.

Newington said: “Everyone at Newington Football Club is devastated to learn of the sad passing of former player Aodhan Gillen. Aodhan was not only a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington.”

The Northern Ireland Football League paid its respects.

It said: “Everyone at the NI Football League is saddened to learn of the passing of Dundela player Aodhan Gillen. Our collective thoughts are with Aodhan’s family, friends and club at this extremely sad time.”