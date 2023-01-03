Belfast dog owner ‘devastated’ after beagle Annie killed by car while family out walking

‘She died outright. The guy didn’t even stop. We are totally devastated and kids are traumatised’

A Belfast dog owner has described her devastation after her pet beagle Annie was killed when a car hit the animal while the family were out for a walk in Greenisland on Monday.

Terri McCullagh was walking along the Upper Road in the area and was waiting to cross the road when the silver vehicle driving from Carrick towards Jordanstown “swerved” towards the pedestrians and two dogs.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Taking to social media, the mum of two warned the incident could have resulted in a greater tragedy.

The post by the woman has been shared thousands of times online, with hundreds of comments from users expressing support and urging anyone with information to contact the police.

Writing online, Ms McCullagh wrote: "Can’t believe I’m writing this… we took our 2 babies and 2 beagles a walk today around 4.15.

"As we were walking home, waiting to cross the road, a car swerved towards us, mounted the pavement and hit our wee youngest beagle, Annie.

"She died outright. The guy didn’t even stop. We are totally devastated and kids are traumatised. If anyone saw anything at all, could you please get in contact.

"We didn’t get his registration in the middle of the panic. it was a silver SUV, possibly the new Nissan Qashqai model driving from Carrick towards Jordanstown on the Upper Road, Greenisland.

"It happened exactly at the junction of Goldenview Park and Upper Road. Poor wee Annie, could easily have been one of the kids.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler, tweeting about the incident, wrote: “A tragic and traumatising hit and run for all the family. I hope the driver does come forward.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police received a report that at just after 4.15pm on Monday, 2nd January, a dog was hit by a silver car on Upper Road, Greenisland at the junction with Goldenview Park.

“The driver failed to stop and the dog sadly died as a result.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1507 of 02/01/23.”