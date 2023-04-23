Belfast cop doctored pictures in attempt to cover up rule-breaking lockdown holiday

Anti-terror officer could lose his job and pension after conviction for breaching Covid regulations

The police officer leaving court (inset) took a sunshine break in Portugal during lockdown

An experienced covert anti-terror police officer fined for breaking lockdown rules tried to cover his tracks by doctoring photos on social media.

The Belfast-based policeman was caught after boasting about a sun-soaked holiday on Instagram.

He was fined £500 for breaching Covid-19 regulations and international testing requirements following a hearing at Laganside Magistrates earlier this month.

He was granted an anonymity order after his solicitor claimed he was at risk of attack in the wake of the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell.

Following his conviction, sources said the “arrogant” cop had attempted to conceal his antics by making a series of further bogus travel posts.

“He superimposed images of himself in various places to make it look like a big joke and put colleagues off the scent,” one insider said.

“He felt there shouldn’t have been any travel restrictions for police during the Covid-19 pandemic and would be a bit of an anti-vaxxer.

“After he came back, his fellow officers printed off copies of the Portugal posts and put them up around the office. They thought it was funny.

“His boss then pulled him in. He lied and said he hadn’t been there. That’s when he started putting up the fake posts.

“He was too macho to just admit what he had done and is still in denial about it.”

The seasoned officer service is now facing a PSNI misconduct probe into his behaviour.

A spokesman told Sunday Life: “The PSNI expects its staff to behave professionally, ethically, with the utmost integrity at all times and in accordance with the standards required within the PSNI Code of Ethics.

“The officer concerned will be the subject of a misconduct investigation in accordance with normal practice following a criminal conviction.”

If the hearing finds against him, he stands to lose a long, successful career in the police, along with a healthy pension.

The officer appeared at a hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 6, charged with two breaches of Covid regulations and one breach of international testing requirements.

The matter had been listed for a contested hearing.

However, the officer entered guilty pleas to one count of breaching restrictions and one count of failing to test.

The other charge was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service.

Prosecutors told the court the cop had travelled to Portugal for 10 days in May 2021. It was an ‘amber list’ country at the time and he was required to isolate for 10 days upon his return.

The Crown said the officer failed to observe the isolation period when he got home and “actually attended a four-day training course” the day after he got back from the Iberian Peninsula.

The court also heard the policeman failed to test himself for Covid-19, as per the law at the time.

After the PSNI learned of his behaviour, it obtained details from Ryanair showing he had left Ireland and travelled to Portugal, returning home through Dublin.

Cops also obtained screenshots of his Instagram account, in which he tagged himself as being in Portugal.

Despite the evidence presented against him in interview, he told fibs to his fellow officers and continued to deny his guilt.

Mitigating on his client’s behalf, a defence solicitor attempted to use Boris Johnson’s Partygate scandal and the ever-changing rules as excuses for the policeman’s behaviour.

The anonymity order was granted by Deputy District Judge Joe Rice.

The officer, whose bail address was given as the PSNI Lisnasharragh station, was fined a total of £500 for breaching regulations and failing to take a test.