Before he passed away sectarian thug admitted he prefers life behind bars

The lifeless body of the convicted attempted murderer was found in his Ballymena home two weeks ago.

Hours before he met his maker, sectarian thug Aaron White admitted he preferred life behind bars, the Sunday World has learned.

The lifeless body of the convicted attempted murderer was found in his Ballymena home two weeks ago.

It followed, according to sources, a 24-hour drugs and booze binge sparked by a lucky series of wins on the horses.

Last Wednesday, White’s friends gathered in the town’s Free Presbyterian Church, where the 66 year-old pensioner – once jailed for 22 years for a sickening sectarian attack – was given a rousing religious send-off.

The Ballymena man’s remains were later laid to rest in Co Antrim town’s Ballee Cemetery.

Aaron White

But the Sunday World can reveal that the day before he died on May 13, White told friends he had become institutionalised by the lengthy time he spent in prison.

He claimed he was experiencing great difficulties coping with life on the outside and his greatest wish was to be he back behind bars.

“It may be hard to believe, but Aaron was a really nice man. It was only when he took alcohol that he turned into a sectarian bigot and a violent thug.

“Before he died, the main focus in his life was looking after his elderly neighbours on the Dunclug estate where he lived.

“It’s those people who will miss him most,” said a man who grew up alongside White in Ballymena’s staunchly loyalist Harryville area.

He added: “The day before he was found dead, he won £1,200 in the bookies. He took a load of drink and drugs and he was found dead the next day. It’s very sad.”

Twenty years ago, Aaron Thomas White, along with his 40-year-old brother Neil and another man, attacked Michael Liam Reid with a kitchen knife and a saucepan in a house at Patrick Place, Ballymena.

A Catholic, Mr Reid was stabbed 16 times before Aaron White tried to strangle his victim with a telephone cable.

A court later heard how Mr Reid saved his own life by pretending to be dead. He lay motionless as the White brothers discussed getting a saw which to dismember his body prior to disposal.

During the lengthy attack, White told his terrified victim: “We’re going to kill you, you Fenian bastard. You’re going to die.”

When the Whites left the house to collect a hacksaw, Michael Reid took his chance and escaped. Luckily, he ran into a police Land Rover which was parked nearby.

Aaron and Neil White were arrested a short time later, but the third man was never caught.

After the brothers were found guilty, Crown Court judge Mr Justice Gillen jailed Aaron for 22 years and Neil was sent down for 16 years.

In jail, Aaron White set out to better himself through education. And he acquired an impressive list of academic qualifications.

But just six months after his release, Aaron found himself back before the courts again charged with another violent assault sparked by a row over a spilled pint in a bar.

He waited outside the Moat Bar in Harryville until his victim emerged from the pub in the early hours of February 24 2017.

White attacked Thomas McIlhagga, causing him to fall on broken glass, which damaged his nerve endings. His hand was badly cut and White shouted abuse at Mr McIlhagga as he ran off.

He later pleaded guilty to wounding his victim and he was sent to prison for nine months.

Judge Patrick Marrinan told him: “I trust, Mr White, that you will be careful in future, because any more offending could lead to a much more significant sentence.”