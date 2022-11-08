Bedroom window in Dublin house is blown out after deodorant can explodes
Dublin Fire Brigade shared the details and images of the frightening incident on Twitter
This was the scene at a house in Dublin on Sunday night after an explosion blew out the window of a bedroom window.
Firefighters who rushed to the scene say one person was treated for burns after the incident.
It is believed that a deodorant can came into contact with a candle over a period of time causing the can to heat and explode.
The window of the bedroom was blown out as result.
They said: "Firefighters were called to an explosion in a house last night. It is believed that a deodorant can came in to contact with a candle over a period of time causing the can to heat and explode. The window of the bedroom was blown out as result. One patient treated for burns."
It has been a busy few days for the fire brigade with crews responding to high winds that caused damage to the roof of a service station in North Dublin.
“Following a windy day yesterday, firefighters were called to a service station in Sutton after reports of damage,” the brigade tweeted. “Using a turntable ladder the crews were able to make the scene safe.
And on Saturday wedding guests who got trapped in a lift led to another emergency call-out.
