Batches of Pat the Baker and Irish Pride bread crumbs recalled over disease-causing bacteria fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled batches of Pat the Baker and Irish Pride bread crumbs over fears that they contain a disease-causing bacteria.

The Irish bread products that are sold in Tesco, Supervalu and Dunnes may contain Listeria monocytogenes which can cause mild flu-like symptoms, as well as gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes.

The following batches are affected with a best before date from 27/05/2022 to 15/06/2022:

Pat the Baker Quality Bread Quality Crumb; pack size: 400g; Pat the Baker Breadcrumb; pack size: 5Kg; Irish Pride Bread Crumbs; pack size: 400g; and Irish Pride Catering Bread Crumbs; pack size: 2Kg

Consumers have been warned not to eat the implicated batches and point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores.

The FSAI added that the incubation period, time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.