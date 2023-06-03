Barcelona cops arrest ‘drunken’ man after Irish festival goer sexually assaulted
The alleged aggressor is said to have touched a woman’s breasts and was detained by security guards until police arrived.
POLICE in Barcelona have arrested a ‘drunken’ festival-goer accused of indecently assaulting a woman being described as Irish.
Detectives have confirmed a man was detained in the early hours of yesterday morning at the Primavera Sound Festival, which started on Monday and is due to end tomorrow.
Barcelona-based news website Metropoli is reporting the alleged victim is an Irish national who was attending the event.
The alleged aggressor is said to have touched her breasts and was retained by security guards until police arrived.
Read more
A spokesman for the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said: “I can confirm a man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of sexual assault.
“He was released after questioning pending a court citation.”
The spokesman was not able to confirm local reports about the woman’s nationality.
A Scots tourist died after being hit by a tram on the opening night of Primavera Sound, when The Pet Shop Boys performed.
The incident occurred near to the Diagonal Mar retail centre in Barcelona and close to the Parc del Forum where the music festival is taking place.
Today's Headlines
SICKO PROTEST | Serial offender Bill Kenneally went on hunger strike ahead of his trial on sex charges
TRAGIC LOSS | Funeral hears Louth community ‘united in grief’ following tragic road death of farmer (80s)
detained | Barcelona cops arrest ‘drunken’ man after Irish festival goer sexually assaulted
LATEST | Man dies following single vehicle collision in Co Offaly
blaze | Three injured after fire breaks out at chip van at Rory Gallagher festival in Co Donegal
suspicious | Rioters filmed attacking police during security alert in Derry
lethal weapons | Woman and two male members of Birmingham drugs gang caught buying machine gun
REMANDED | Man (26) appears in court charged with murder of Catherine Henry in Dundalk
stealth-fox | NI lawyer ordered by court to pay ex-wife £110k maintenance within a week or face jail
CLOCK TICKING | Dissident chief Carl Reilly ‘settling scores’ ahead of prison term, sources claim