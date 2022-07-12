Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers

Benefits include free accommodation with gym and pool access, free utility bills, free medical insurance and free meals while on duty

An Irish bar in Dubai are offering ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish people as they search for staff.

The Irish Village bar and restaurant are looking for 10 to 15 new members of staff. New recruits will work full-time as bar staff and waiters on a two-year contract.

Successful candidates will be flown to Dubai for free and after working for 12 months, they will be entitled to an annual free flight home once per year.

Applicants must be 21 and over and have at least one year of experience working in hospitality.

They must also be able to start working in September.

Benefits include free accommodation with gym and pool access, free utility bills, free medical insurance, free meals while on duty, tips, staff uniform and uniform laundry.

"The primary focus of the role is to provide guests with friendly, courteous, and attentive Food and Beverage service,” the job spec reads.

The company will also pay for a pre-employment medical evaluation, and employees will get two days off per week.

There is also a competitive salary tied to the role.

Interviews will take place at The Westbury Hotel in Dublin on Friday, 15 July at 3 pm and at the Clayton Hotel in Cork on Sunday, 17 July at 3 pm.