Bank Holiday showers expected to turn heavy with a chance of thunder
Mist, fog and low cloud is expected to clear this morning, leaving sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day.
Some showers are expected to turn heavy or possibly thundery by early afternoon, centring around east Leinster and Ulster. This heavy rain is expected to bring the risk of surface flooding and a slight risk of hail.
Temperatures will range between 13C and 17C.
Showers are expected to move into the night time, becoming lighter and mixed with clear spells.
Temperatures will drop between 7C and 10C.
The Bank Holiday Monday will see early morning showers mainly die away quickly, leaving a generally dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.
While it will be mainly dry with clear spells, some mist and fog will form as winds fall to light and calm.
It will be a chillier night than the previous, dropping to lows of 2C and 6C.
