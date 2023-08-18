Balloons released by family of girl (14) fatally injured on Limerick city road

“You’re with mammy now Savannah Barry Calvert. I love you so much only 14 years old."

Balloons are being released today by the family of 14-year-old Savannah Calvert who died following a collision in Limerick this week.

Savannah was walking along Bank Place on Wednesday evening at approximately 11.40pm when the accident happened.

Savannah was then brought to University Hospital Limerick where she sadly died.

It has been reported that balloons will be released today at her sister's house in memory of the tragic youngster, who was from Garryowen.

Savannah's mum also lost her life last December and she is predeceased by two siblings. Social media has been inundated with messages about the young girl.

“I can’t believe it, my beautiful baby sister, why did it have to be you, what am I going to do without you? You’re all I have, love you so so much Savannah,” wrote her sister.

“You’re with mammy now Savannah Barry Calvert. I love you so much only 14 years old."

Channelle Calvert described Savannah as a youngster whose smile brightened the lives of everyone she met.

“God, why did you have to take the most harmless child that would do anything for anyone. You did not deserve any of this – you are back with Nana Jackie now,” her relative wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers today are with all the Calvert family on their young princess Savannah,” said boxer, Lee Reeves.

"I don’t believe in God no more,” “It’s one bad dream,” “My sweet darling rest in heaven.” “Hearts are broken.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.

"The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away. No other injuries to persons was reported during the course of this collision," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11.45pm on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”