Awkward moment Leo Varadkar is caught on camera picking his nose at coronation goes viral

‘Has the man never heard of a handkerchief, scarlet for his ma’

This is the awkward moment Leo Varadkar was caught on camera picking his nose while attending the Coronation of King Charles.

A BBC clip showing the Taoiseach walking with his partner Matt as he clearly explores his nostril with his finger went viral within moments of it being shared online.

“Ya just can’t keep your finger outta anything,” one person who shared the video exclaimed.

The footage quickly garnered hundreds of comments highlighting what is undoubtedly a cringy moment for the Taoiseach.

“Surely he knew cameras were going to be everywhere!” one suggested, while another added: “Oh my god, has he never not embarrassed Ireland on the global stage.”

One typical Irish response was: “Has the man never heard of a handkerchief, scarlet for his ma.”

Jesus wept we can't send him anywhere,” another added.

Unfortunately for Leo, this is not the first time he has been caught in the act after he got involved in a row with Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty in the Dáil in December 2018.

A massive fight broke out after Leo had said that when it comes to law and order, Doherty's party weren't long letting "the balaclava slip."

It took some effort for the Ceann-Comhairle to calm proceedings in the Dáil but in the meantime eagle-eyed viewers spotted Leo picking his nose live-on-air before he realised he was on camera.

It was an embarrassing blip for Mr Varadkar who had attended the glittering coronation service in Westminster Abbey in London with President Michael D Higgins.

They had also been present at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday when they spoke to Charles and members of the UK Government.

The Taoiseach said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.

“I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries.

“This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.”