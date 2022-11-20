Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Ex DUP leader Arlene Foster
Arlene Foster can be heard in the video remarking “oh please don’t start that”
Arlene Foster said she was left “very disappointed” after a guest at the Local Women Business Awards asked her for a selfie then proceeded to chant ‘Up the Ra’ while standing alongside her.
The former Northern Ireland first minister has suggested that the woman who’s responsible should join her at her father's graveside where she might understand what the IRA was doing "before she was even born".
Arlene Foster was a guest at the gala event celebrating the success of local businesswomen in Belfast's Europa Hotel on Saturday night.
A short video has appeared on social media in which a young woman starts the chant while posing alongside the ex-DUP leader.
“I was at the Local Women Awards dinner and this lady asked me for a selfie,” said Dame Arlene.
“When ‘Up the Ra’ started I moved on.”
Mrs Foster can be heard in the video remarking “oh please don’t start that”.
She added: “I knew she is from Crossmaglen. But I’d like to bring her to Aghadrumsee graveyard where my father is buried. There she could hear what the ‘Ra’ was doing in Fermanagh before she was even born.
“It’s so sad that at an event to celebrate the success of local women that someone would try to celebrate the IRA while standing beside a victim of the IRA. It’s very disappointing.”
The event, sponsored by Firmus Energy and Local Women Magazine and compered by former UTV presenter Frank Mitchell, brought together a host of top businesswomen from across Northern Ireland to honour their achievements.
Among the other guests in attendance was TV presenter Vanessa Feltz.
Ahead of the event Ms Feltz said: “I was so keen to get involved. I love independent women and those who are doing it for themselves.
“Every single person in the whole room is going to be my friend by the time I leave. After all, you can never have enough friends. I’m honoured to have been invited and I can’t wait.”
