Australian man trying to bring pepper spray into Ireland given harsh lesson by airport police

"Let me tell you something, that’s your opinion. This is our country, these are our rules.”

An Australian man who was trying to bring pepper spray through Dublin airport has filmed his dramatic encounter with airport police.

The outraged man uploaded a clip of the confrontation to TikTok, where a garda tells him his pepper spray is classified as a “firearm” in Ireland.

He slammed the move as “ridiculous” and tells her he is “a bit upset” that the weapon was confiscated.

“Well, first of all, it’s illegal to carry this in Ireland,” the airport police officer said.

"It’s classed as a firearm.

"Let me tell you something,” she says when interrupted by the Aussie traveller, “that’s your opinion. This is our country, these are our rules.

"I’m the airport police, this item has been seized. You cannot take this through an airport.

This morning at Dublin airport they found my pepper spray and told me it was ILLEGAL then they called the state police on me. There is more parts to this so if you want to watch it make sure you follow me so you can catch it

"Plus,” she added, “the state police are on their way as well.

"You shouldn’t carry this, you shouldn’t have this in the country full stop but to bring this through an airport is ridiculous.”

A follow-up video shows the Australian responding “oh snap” to Dublin airport security when he learned peppery spray is an illegal weapon.

He claimed the label on the box said the firearm was travel-safe.

The Aussie TikToker was hit with hundreds of comments from Irish people praising the garda in the video that has racked up 3.2 million views.

"You got humbled real quick,” one said, while another asked: “He was aware of the 100ml toothpaste rule but thought pepper spray was grand?”

Others were shocked he seemed to have no idea that pepper spray – a weapon in a bottle that can cause burning pain to the skin and temporary blindness – was illegal.

"Try getting into Australia with a bleedin’ banana never mind a weapon,” one commenter retorted.

"Should have googled this before entering,” another said.

Viewers also praised the “professional” airport police officer who dealt with the man, celebrating her blunt delivery.

The Aussie travelled onto Scotland shortly after his run-in with the law in Dublin airport.

His pepper-spray – wrapped in a plastic zip-locked bag – was confiscated.

The man has over 155k followers on TikTok, sharing his travels on his “UK tour” with fans.