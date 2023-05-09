Aunt of Amy Fitzpatrick hopes remains found in Spain are missing niece

Missing girl’s aunt says a satchel found beside remains could be teen’s

MISSING Amy Fitzpatrick’s aunt Christine Kenny is not ruling out the possibility that the discovery of human bones near where the teenager went missing may be those of her long-lost niece.

Amy (15) went missing from Mijas Costa, near Fuengirola, in Spain, on New Year’s Day 2008.

The young Dubliner had been living there with her mum Audrey, stepdad Dave Mahon and her since deceased brother Dean.

Spanish police have revealed that in recent days human remains were found next to a suitcase in the hills close to where Amy went missing.

“The body was found in the hills near Mijas and they reckon the body has been there over a decade,” Christine told the Sunday World. “They found a skull and other body parts.

“They reckon though from the bone structure that it’s of a woman aged between 25 and 30 or thereabouts. But it takes ages for that type of thing to be dealt with.

Amy's aunt Christine Kenny and Amy's dad Christopher Fitzpatrick. Pic Val Sheehan

“There is a possibility that it could be Amy though, as there was a satchel bag found with the remains, and Amy used to have a similar type bag.”

Crusading Christine had led the campaign on behalf of Amy’s father’s side of the family to find out what happened to the teenager, and she recently met Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin to try to press Spanish authorities to put more resources into the search.

“I wish this was finished with and the child was found and that someone came forward with the information; that’s what we need now because it has taken its toll,” Christine said.

“My main concern is that Amy is found one way or another.

“If she is found deceased that she is given a decent burial, and she is laid to rest with Dean in the family plot, so her father Christopher — who bought the grave — and the family can pay their respects.

“The people who are responsible for her going missing should also be brought to justice. I want the case upgraded to one of murder.”

Christine adds that a woman who sent her new important information recently is vital to solving the puzzling case.

Amy's mother Audrey Fitzpatrick and partner Dave Mahon with Sunday World in Spain

“This lady has never given her name, but she has been giving information over the years,” she reveals.

“This information has eventually found its way to me through sources. I haven’t got around to all the bits and pieces. There is about 21 pages in it and it’s ongoing.

“She seems to be on the ball all the time. I don’t want this person to stop giving the information to the police, and the Guardia Civil as well.”

Christine says the woman insists the people involved in Amy’s disappearance were known to her.

“She reckons that she knows who is responsible for Amy’s disappearance,” says Christine.

Amy spent New Year’s Eve in 2007 with her friends, Ashley and Debbie Rose, near her Spanish home.

She was never seen again after leaving the Rose house at around 10pm on New Year’s night to walk a few minutes back to her home.

Her mother Audrey and stepfather Dave Mahon now live in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, where Mahon is facing charges of beating up an old age pensioner.