Attack on girl (12) for ‘being a Prod’ widely condemned in Derry

Ella McClay said the incident has left her afraid of returning to the city centre

A sectarian attack on a 12-year-old girl in Derry city centre has been widely condemned by the local community.

A video has circulated online showing Ella McClay being attacked outside a café in the town.

It shows a group of youths, mostly young girls, kicking her in the back and pulling her hair as she sits helpless on the ground.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ella said an old friend set her up after inviting her into the town.

When she arrived, a group chased her through a local shopping centre and to a local café where she was kicked around the head, back and side.

It was promptly reported to police who are treating it as a “sectarian hate crime” with references made to her “being a Prod” during the assault.

The nature of the incident left her father Paul “stunned”.

A screen grab of the attack on Ella

There has been an outpouring of public support since the incident with an offer of setting up a fundraiser to enable the family to go on holiday from a concerned academic.

UUP councillor Darren Guy immediately contacted the family to offer his support and expressed his “disgust” that it had happened in the city.

He said: “I would hope that if the parents of the attackers notice any of their kids taking part in this attack after watching the shocking video, I would hope they would do the right thing and inform the PSNI.”

“We as a society are 25 years after the Belfast Agreement, and we have all failed miserably in dealing with sectarianism. This has to change.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy condemned the attack on the schoolgirl and appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to contact the PSNI.

She said: “As a mother of two daughters I was shocked and upset that a 12-year-old girl would have to endure this type of hate in our city centre.

“I want to offer my support to the young girl and her family and reassure them that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Our city centre should be a safe space for every young person to visit and socialise and I would appeal to anyone who has information relating to this attack to report it to the PSNI.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement it is imperative that we continue to create a safe and shared environment for all our communities.”

Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager and chief executive of City Centre Initiative added: “Our thoughts are with Ella who underwent this horrific experience in our city centre and her family.

“We in City Centre Initiative are shocked by this incident and condemn any form of sectarianism in our society and we are sure all of the stakeholders in the city centre would agree with us.

“Many work hard to ensure to our city centre remains a place where everyone can feel safe and we will continue to do so. In the meantime, we would ask that anyone with any information on this incident contact the police without delay.”

Meanwhile, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said: “We should be furious at those at the top of our society who are responsible for legitimising, prolonging and inciting sectarian division and sectarian tension over the last 25 years.”

He linked the “normalising of sectarianism” to the continued segregation of children in schools and deprivation.

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson that as a parent she was “heartbroken” to learn of the attack and urged the police to deal with anyone involved.