Asylum seekers in Co Down sanctuary hotel ‘traumatised’ by recent rallies

After 14 months without incident the hotel has been targeted by a number of protests

Besieged asylum seekers in a Co Down sanctuary hotel have been left “traumatised” by a series of protests in recent weeks.

The Marine Court hotel in Bangor has been `home’ to dozens of refugees and asylum seekers since the start of last year.

After 14 months without incident the hotel has been targeted by a number of protests, the latest of which was due to take place on the seafront last weekend.

The protests have been peaceful and it is not clear who is organising them but as revealed by the Sunday World they have been attended by a number of far right activists.

Despite them passing off peacefully it has been revealed they are having an impact on the residents.

Monika Ciok-Giertuga from North Down YMCA, is Chair of the Bangor Asylum Group which is made up of church groups, North Down Council and other interested parties.

She said the protests were intimidating.

“I’m very concerned this is happening on our doorstep,” she said.

“People inside the hotel feel intimidated, we just don’t know why this is happening now, after 14 months without incident.”

The Marine Court is one of a series of hotels dotted across the country which have been commandeered as sanctuary hotels for asylum seekers.

In recent months there has been an increase in the number of protests with a number of hotels in Belfast and Carrick being targeted.

Now Bangor has been added to the list.

“We don’t know who is organising them, but it’s now happening on a weekly basis,” said Monika.

Protestors, many of them masked, have turned up carrying placards demanding ``migrant criminals’’ be deported.

Others have slogans saying ``keep our children safe’’ and ``we are not racists, we are concerned residents.”

At the last protest far right Dublin based protestor Dee Wall was among those on the pavement outside the Marine Court.

She has been involved in a series of controversial anti-immigration rallies in the south and has welcomed English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson to Dublin where he joined protestors in a march through the city centre.

In a statement released to local newspaper The Co Down Spectator a group calling themselves North Down Concerned Residents say the influx of illegal immigrants is causing “an atmosphere of mistrust in the community.”

There are fears the hotel residents are being demonised by false rumours much of which has been fuelled by the fact the hotel is occupied entirely by single – mostly young – men.

And it is understood they are mainly from Afghanistan, Syria and Sudan where they have been fleeing war and prosecution.

“Single men would not be house in the same hotels as families, you will find women and children in other hotels.”

There have been no reports of any public disorder incidents involving the hotel occupants.

She also dismissed unfounded rumours that asylum seekers are handed mobile phones and expensive clothes at taxpayers’ expense.

“They are given £9 a week, they are not allowed to work and clothes are donated by the local community.”

She said the protests are not a reflection of attitudes in Bangor where they have been broadly welcomed.

“We work with a number of people, local churches have opened their doors, we organise football matches.

“Some of the hotel residents do basic volunteer work and some are taking English lessons.”

People arriving in the UK have no say in where they end up.

“They have very little control, they do not choose to come here. The Home Office decides where they are sent, it could be Belfast or England. Then within 24 or 48 hours they get very little notice that they are being moved elsewhere.

“They don’t have a choice, they are told where to go.”

She added: ”We don’t know their stories, we’re just here to treat them as human beings.”