Asylum seekers housed in Army camp in Co Wicklow as accommodation crisis continues

The camp had previously been used to house Ukrainian refugees. FILE PHOTO — © Getty Images

A group of asylum seekers have been housed at the Kilbride Army Camp in Wicklow today.

Some people arriving in Ireland this week seeking asylum could not be housed because of a shortage of accommodation due to a high influx of people seeking international protection.

Fewer than 100 asylum seekers were accommodated at the Kilbride Camp today.

Ukrainian refugees were previously housed at the camp but the new influx of people are asylum seekers seeking international protection from a variety of countries.

A spokesman for Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman confirmed today that the department has sourced a limited number of additional beds for international protection applicants.

“All those who had not been offered accommodation between Tuesday and Thursday and provided contact details will be contacted today,” he added.

“An additional 26 people were not accommodated on January 27, bringing the total since Tuesday to 81. The department is continuing to work intensively to source further accommodation.”

Ireland is now accommodating more than 75,500 people in crisis - over 55,500 Ukrainians as well as almost 20,000 asylum seekers, known as international protection applicants.