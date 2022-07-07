Ashling Murphy's boyfriend and sister take part in charity cycle to mark her 24th birthday

The primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co Offaly died on January 12th

The Tumbling Paddies took part in Wheels and Jigs in aid of Ashling Murphy

Wheels and Jigs took place in aid of the Ashling Murphy memorial trust.

The boyfriend and sister of Ashling Murphy have taken part in a charity cycle to mark her 24th birthday.

The primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co Offaly died following an incident while out jogging on the bank of the Grand Canal at Cappincur on January 12th 2022.

She would have turned 24 on Wednesday, July 6th.

‘Wheels and Jigs’, the cycle in aid of the Aishling Murphy memorial trust, set off from Dromore in Tyrone on Sunday before arriving in Tullamore where Amy Murphy and Ryan Casey joined the event.

The cycle was led by The Tumbling Paddies, The Knockmore Ceili Band, and The Whistlin' Donkey, who joined friends and family of Ashling along the way.

Participants then made the journey to Miltown Malbay in Co. Clare where they arrived as ‘Willie Clancy Traditional Irish’ music week was in full swing.

Ashling, who was a celebrated session musician, regularly attended the week-long festival where she performed with some of the musicians who took part in the event.

“It will be with great honour that all cyclists come together to remember her as they approach the first Willie Clancy Festival without her,” organisers said.

“Ashling’s family are very grateful for all the support they are receiving from everybody and are very proud to think people are remembering their fabulous daughter in so many ways.”

This cycle will remember the life of Ashling Murphy and will be sure to be a fun-filled adventure with a tune or two along the way!”

‘Wheels and Jigs’ raised over €13,000 for the memorial trust set up in the name of the late musician by her heartbroken family.