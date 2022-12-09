Arrested German coup politician was a guest speaker at Irish Freedom Party conference

An arrested German coup plotter was a guest speaker at a conference of the Irish Freedom Party two years ago.

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann was taken into custody over the planned armed rebellion, which would have involved the violent storming of the Bundestag, the German parliament.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Dublin yesterday, said the wave of arrests over the planned coup showed the strength of German democracy and the German State.

Ms Malsack-Winkemann is a former MP for the extreme-right AfD party advocating an “alternative for Germany”. She was a guest speaker at an Irish Freedom Party conference in Ireland in August 2020.

But last night there was no mention of her on the IFP website.

German investigators said Ms Malsack-Winkemann was to run the German Justice ministry after the armed coup. She was to be part of a “council” that would have run the new right-wing state under puppet head of state Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss (71).

Minister Baerbock told the Irish Independent yesterday that the so-called Reichsburger plot was foiled through a well-coordinated police and military operation that demonstrated the strength of the German state. There had been complete security and silence around the coordinated arrests, and she congratulated all involved.

She said she did not wish to comment on when the coup was due to be launched, or how many further arrests were expected, but it was an international operation that involved contact with police and security forces in a number of countries. Ms Baerbock said she could not comment further as the matter continued to be investigated by German State prosecutors.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who hosted largely Brexit-related talks with Ms Baerbock at Iveagh House ahead of her visit to London yesterday, said Ireland is “somewhat fortunate not to have the same challenge as some other countries in the European Union in terms of the rise of the far right”.

But he added: “That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist here. It does. But I think the numbers are far smaller than any of the political movements or political parties that are linked to the far-right movements elsewhere.

“I think they will try to use vulnerabilities in order to gain traction, often linked to migration and to different cultures trying to try to fit in. I think we need to be careful and really vigilant in that space. Ireland is one of the few countries of the European Union where migration is not actually a political point in elections.

He added on the plot: “I have a lot of faith in German democracy and their ability to deal with the security issues they faced this week.”

Meanwhile Hermann Kelly, President of the Irish Freedom Party, said: “We wait to see if any allegations regarding Ms Malsack-Winkemann are borne out by evidence. Whatever acts she chose have nothing to do with the Irish Freedom Party.

“I’m always happy to discuss personal freedom and national sovereignty with elected members of the German Bundestag.

The Irish Freedom Party has always been clear we are the sane and sensible nationalist option which rejects any form of nazism and nuttery.”